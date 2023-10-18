Alia Bhatt Re-Wore Her Sabyasachi Wedding Saree, Now Zeenat Aman Spills The Beans On Celebrities Borrowing Their Designer Wear For Occasions

Alia Re-Wore Wedding Saree, Now Zeenat Admits To Borrowing Designer Wear

A veteran actress who has still managed to keep her fan following hooked to her social media presence, Zeenat Aman was always known for her bold fashion choices and daring makeup looks. Even today, when the evergreen beauty makes public or social appearances, she leaves imprints in our minds. Recently, through her Instagram account, the actress shared more details about her wedding. She said that she had eloped with the father of her children and got married in Singapore in a low-key ceremony. She also said that she loved the charm and madness that goes around in a big-fat Indian wedding. Adding to it, Zeenat said that most of the designer outfits and jewellery that she wears are borrowed and young people should not feel the pressure to buy expensive pieces either. Just like Alia Bhatt reused her wedding saree for the National Awards ceremony held in New Delhi, Zeenat Aman encourages the country's youth to embrace sustainability and repeat and reuse clothes.

Her Instagram post read, "My own wedding to the father of my children was a discreet affair. We eloped and got married in Singapore in a low-key ceremony with just two witnesses. But reserved as I am, I can't deny the charm and madness of the "big Indian wedding"! The food, the music, the colours, the atmosphere of revelry - it's infectious. This picture of @zanuski, @carapiranha, and I was taken at a beautiful family celebration in Delhi last week. I'll take this opportunity to let you in on a secret too. Most of the fancy designer outfits that I wear to such occasions are borrowed. The jewellery I have was loaned to me by Vimal from Argentum. And this powder blue sharara was sent to me by my dear friend Mohini Chabria. It will be dry-cleaned and returned. I'm sharing this because I don't want young people to feel pressured to buy new outfits or spend beyond their means just because they see celebrities in designer clothes. Whether you borrow, thrift or buy, what matters is that you don't break your bank, and actually enjoy what you wear. And of course, in my books, comfort is key! In fact, I've thrown out all my high heels."

Her honest confession and the throwback thoughts received many comments from her fans and followers. While one user wrote, "I'm so glad we have sensible, graceful, and thoughtful icons like yourself to look up to," another commented, "OMG thanks for saying this. Too many people bother about expensive clothes and shoes when they should be using the money for better things. Sensible can be so sexy." Another comment read, "You are doing so much more for the youth by just giving away these secrets!"

In the post, Zeenat Aman wore a gorgeous sharara set. The ice blue ethnic ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved kurta with delicate lacework and embroidery. The sheer sleeves also featured delicate embroidery. She wore the kurta with a pair of plain blue sharara bottoms and carried a lacework net dupatta to complete the monochrome dressing.

Even today, Zeenat Aman's open heart and daring attitude are looked upon by the Bollywood actresses and her young fans and followers.

