Kartik Aaryan's Shirtless Cover Shoot Will 'Abs'-olutely Inspire You To Hit The Gym Right Away

Kartik's Shirtless Shoot Will "Abs"-olutely Inspire You To Hit The Gym

Kartik Aaryan has gone the extra mile to play the on-screen part of India's first Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. The actor's physical transformation for Chandu Champion has left his fans in awe and now, it seems like those long hours in the gym really paid off. Kartik has now featured on the cover of Filmfare magazine and we are amazed with his “abs-tatic” physique. His hard-earned washboard six-pack abs were on full display, as proof of the star's arduous workout regimen. Broad shoulders, sculpted biceps, and protruding veins hinted at his dedication and unwavering commitment to achieving the required fitness levels. A drastic lifestyle change indeed played a key factor in helping him succeed in his goal. Our “champ” Kartik followed the strict path oh-so-gracefully, even at the cost of omitting sugar completely from his diet. The outcome was a lean-cut physique, minus those extra pounds.

Before that, Kartik Aaryan documented his fitness journey on Instagram, thus serving as inspiration to others. In a way, he proved that if an individual sets their mind on something, results are bound to be positive. Sharing two parallel before and after images of his impressive physical transformation, Kartik wrote, “From 39 % body fat to 7 % body fat. From being an ‘insomniac' to turning into a ‘fitness enthusiast', it's surely a journey of one and half years to remember for me. The life of the living legend Mr Murlikant Petkar, not only made me a stronger human being but also, further installed the belief that if you can dream it, then you can achieve it... nothing is impossible.”

“Pehle mummy kehti thi, ‘beta gym jao' lekin aaj kal haalaat aise hain ki unhe call karke bolna padta hai, ‘beta gym se vapas aa jao (Earlier my mother used to say, ‘son, go to the gym'. But these days the situation is such that she has to call and say, ‘Son, come back from the gym”, added Kartik Aaryan.

Now that reflects a champion mentality like no other.

