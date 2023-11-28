Suhana Khan And Khushi Kapoor In Stunning Floral Gauri And Nainika Dresses Will Make You Go Va Va Voom

Ever since the release date of The Archies was announced, the internet has been abuzz with chic Gen Z style, courtesy of the cast of the film. The Gen Z it girls have served us with a retro-inspired on-screen sartorial sense and now, are treating us with their off-screen fashion flair. Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor's style game has been steeped with lessons on party dressing and once again the fashion girls are giving us a major style inspiration in chic florals. For the album release of The Archies, Suhana and Khushi turned to beautiful floral numbers from Gauri and Nainika. Suhana turned to the refreshing, bright palette of florals to look her stylish best in a halter neck mini dress. With a bodice structure and flared hem, her dress had the right feminine elements. With classy mauve tints and minimal glam, Suhana aced the look beautifully.

Khushi Kapoor's personal style has often resonated with her cool girl status. With chic dark feminine florals, Khushi served a stunning moment. The beautiful blend of teal and cherry red hues looked stunning on her. She opted for a flared midi dress that came with a strapless pattern. Her fresh glam looked extremely fine with winged eyeliner, soft shimmer and a coral lip shade.

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor redefined florals in stunning flared dresses.