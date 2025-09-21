Austria Is Offering A Permanent Residency And Indians Can Apply Too

Austria is one of the most beautiful countries in the world, with its majestic Alpine landscapes and vibrant coffeehouse culture. Not only that, it is also a great country for people looking to relocate. It is an added advantage if you have been living in Austria for some time because the country offers permanent residency, and Indians are eligible.

The 5-Year Rule

First and foremost, you must live in Austria continuously for five years to meet the basic requirement for applying for permanent residency. Once that is fulfilled, you can apply for PR if you also meet the other criteria. The Austrian residence permit allows you to live and work in the country for a long time by granting you the permanent right of residence. In German, this is called Aufenthaltstitel “Daueraufenthalt-EU”.

Who Is Eligible

To be eligible for Austrian permanent residence, you must meet the following requirements:

Continuously held legal status in Austria for five years

Maintained health insurance throughout those five years

Ensured adequate accommodation was registered with the government during the entire period

Been financially self-sufficient through employment, self-employment, or independent means

Posed no threat to security or public order

Completed Module 2 of the Integration Agreement, including achieving a B1 level in German.

How to Apply

You must apply for permanent residency at the provincial government authority in Austria. While processing times may vary, once approved, you will receive a residence permit valid for five years.

The application process includes:

Step 1: Obtain temporary residence to live legally in the country for five years.

Step 2: Gather the following documents:

Valid passport

Passport-sized photographs

Application for a residence permit (Antrag auf Erteilung einer Aufenthaltsbewilligung)

Birth certificate or equivalent document

Proof of adequate accommodation

Proof of financial means

Proof of completion of Module 2 of the Integration Agreement

Valid Austrian health insurance proof

Credit history

Other relevant documents such as marriage certificates, if applicable

Step 3: Submit your application and book an appointment in person at the local provincial government authority or immigration office in Austria.

Step 4: Provide biometric data at the immigration office during your appointment.

Step 5: Pay the processing fee of €210 (approximately Rs 21,733).

Step 6: Upon approval, you will receive a permanent residence card.

Additional Information