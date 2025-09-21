Austria Is Offering A Permanent Residency And Indians Can Apply Too

Austria is one of the most beautiful countries in the world, with its majestic Alpine landscapes and vibrant coffeehouse culture. Not only that, it is also a great country for people looking to relocate. It is an added advantage if you have been living in Austria for some time because the country offers permanent residency, and Indians are eligible.
The 5-Year Rule
First and foremost, you must live in Austria continuously for five years to meet the basic requirement for applying for permanent residency. Once that is fulfilled, you can apply for PR if you also meet the other criteria. The Austrian residence permit allows you to live and work in the country for a long time by granting you the permanent right of residence. In German, this is called Aufenthaltstitel “Daueraufenthalt-EU”.
Who Is Eligible
To be eligible for Austrian permanent residence, you must meet the following requirements:
- Continuously held legal status in Austria for five years
- Maintained health insurance throughout those five years
- Ensured adequate accommodation was registered with the government during the entire period
- Been financially self-sufficient through employment, self-employment, or independent means
- Posed no threat to security or public order
- Completed Module 2 of the Integration Agreement, including achieving a B1 level in German.
How to Apply
You must apply for permanent residency at the provincial government authority in Austria. While processing times may vary, once approved, you will receive a residence permit valid for five years.
The application process includes:
Step 1: Obtain temporary residence to live legally in the country for five years.
Step 2: Gather the following documents:
- Valid passport
- Passport-sized photographs
- Application for a residence permit (Antrag auf Erteilung einer Aufenthaltsbewilligung)
- Birth certificate or equivalent document
- Proof of adequate accommodation
- Proof of financial means
- Proof of completion of Module 2 of the Integration Agreement
- Valid Austrian health insurance proof
- Credit history
- Other relevant documents such as marriage certificates, if applicable
Step 3: Submit your application and book an appointment in person at the local provincial government authority or immigration office in Austria.
Step 4: Provide biometric data at the immigration office during your appointment.
Step 5: Pay the processing fee of €210 (approximately Rs 21,733).
Step 6: Upon approval, you will receive a permanent residence card.
Additional Information
- Family members of permanent residents can also apply but must meet the eligibility criteria.
- You must not be absent from Austria for extended periods.
- The permanent residence card allows you to live and work in Austria but must be renewed every five years, ideally three months before expiry.
- This permanent residence can be a pathway to citizenship but does not guarantee it.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world