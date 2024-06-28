Emma Chamberlain Wore A 2003 Jean Paul Gaultier White Shirt But Just Not In The Way You'd Expect

Emma Chamberlain Wore A White Shirt But Just Not In The Way You'd Expect

The classic white shirt is a staple that simply doesn't go out of style. Whether it's for a job interview with slacks or layered over a summer dress for a picnic in the park, you can't go wrong with it. Just ask Emma Chamberlain, who took hers to Paris. The celebrity attended Paris Haute Couture Week in a statement-making look by Jean Paul Gaultier. On the surface, it looked like an ordinary white long-sleeve shirt paired with flared black trousers but on closer inspection, it was far from ordinary. Instead of putting her arms into the sleeves and buttoning the collared piece around her body, the shirt was suspended across the front of her body and held in place with white straps over her back, where it was aligned with her arms and torso perfectly.

Emma completed the outfit with black trousers that featured a flare at the hem and pointed black pumps that peeked from beneath it. She carried a matching black handbag with her outfit and even added in black gloves which reached her elbow.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@emmachamberlain

Keeping the beauty aspect of her look streamlined, Miss Chamberlain opted for a side-parted slicked back hairstyle that led to a narrow braid down her back. Her cheeks showcased touches of bronzer and highlighter with a wash of grey over her lids while it was rounded off with a strong brown lip. The outfit belonged to Jean Paul Gaultier's 2003 spring collection, where the model who originally showcased the outfit wore it with a fedora hat.

Emma Chamberlain wore a white shirt but made it haute couture fashion indeed.

