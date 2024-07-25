ICW 2024: Wamiqa Gabbi On First-Ever Rampwalk, 'Going To Cherish This Experience Forever, Dream Come True'

ICW 2024: Wamiqa Gabbi On First-Ever Rampwalk, "Dream come true"

The 2024 FDCI x India Couture Week kickstarted on Wednesday, with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla presenting their Asal Bride and Mard collections. Wamiqa Gabbi and Taha Shah played muse to the designer duo, making a splash in not just one but two stunning ethnic fits. Wamiqa's first OOTD was an Ivory Trail Lehenga from the ‘Botanical Bloom' line. As the event drew to a close, she opted for a red lehenga from the ‘Bridal Gota' collection. Taha Shah wore an olive silk tissue long kurta and later changed into a “brocade pant with a dramatic textile drape.” Watch the video below for all the details:

Also Read: Wamiqa Gabbi's Lehengas Made A Royal Entry On The Cover Of Khush Magazine

Now, Wamiqa Gabbi has shared their experience of walking the ramp in an exclusive interview with NDTV Swirlster's Shreya Choudhuri. Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla have a few things to reveal about their choice of showstoppers this season.

Wamiqa Gabbi On Being A Jewellery Girl

When asked whether Wamiqa Gabbi was a silver or golden girl, the actress revealed that she was a jewellery girl. “You give me any kind of jewellery and I love it”.

Personal Sense Of Style

Wamiqa revealed that her sense of style was comfortable. “But I can wear anything and pair it up with good Indian jewellery. I love wearing a pantsuit and Indian jewellery with it. I love that fusion a lot. I love an Indian touch on me no matter what I'm wearing,” she added.

Before And After Walking The Ramp

“I'm thrilled to have been a part of this beautiful show by ASAL by Abu Sandeep. They surely know how to make a woman feel beautiful. Everything was so dreamy. I'm going to cherish this experience forever and someday be a real ASAL bride too!" she said.

After the walk of elegance, Wamiqa was all praises for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. “It was just beautiful. I can't believe that I first walked for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. They were so kind and so beautiful, as beautiful as their clothes. I was so grateful. It was like a dream,” she said.

Taha Shah's Experience On Walking The Ramp

Taha Shah has called it a "phenomenal" experience. “I'm very, very grateful,” he said. "Collaborating with Abu Sandeep was an absolute dream come true. Their creativity is a constant source of inspiration. Mard by Abu Sandeep immersed me in a glamorous universe, enhancing my style with unmatched elegance and flair," he added.

Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla On Their Love For India

During the interaction, the designer duo said, “Our love for India is phenomenal, unparalleled. We are so India proud basically and working with craft is so important for us.”

About Wamiqa and Taha's Walk

“So we are showing young collections for younger people. So, they (Wamiqa Gabbi and Taha Shah) were just right to fit the bill. Both of them are very very talented and carried the collection superbly. They were both ready for experimenting and they were not scared," said Anu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

The designer duo heaped praise on Wamiqa's performance in Jubilee, and Taha Shah's acting prowess in Heeramandi.

Also Read: Wamiqa Gabbi Becomes Korean Beauty Brand Innisfree's First Indian Ambassador