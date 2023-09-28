Angelina Jolie Doesn't Think Of Herself As 'Overly Fashionable' But We Beg To Differ

Angelina Jolie speaks about her style

Angelina Jolie has been a fixture in every sphere of Hollywood for decades now. From headlining films as the leading lady to directing cinematic hits, there's a new career facet that the 48-year-old star is now exploring. Earlier this summer, Angelina announced the launch of her fashion label Atelier Jolie which focused on sustainability and showcased craftsmanship from tailors and artisans from around the world. In June, her brand even teamed up with the French luxury fashion house Chloe for a collection that promised a unique blend of modern femininity, sustainable practices, and artisan craftsmanship. Recently, Angelina Jolie spoke to Vogue about the thought process that goes behind her style, building her brand and her children growing up.

On her personal style and that of her children's, she said, "I find it slightly funny that we are involved in fashion. I don't think any one of us is overly 'fashionable'. But because we live in our clothes, it is so much a part of who we are, and something that's important to explore, especially for young people." It's reaffirming to hear her speak of clothing as being more than just superficial garments. That seems to be a message she conveys to her brood of 6 kids "I've always wanted to take my family to a place where I can say: Does your clothing really represent you? Absolutely you? And do you love it? I think the average person would not think it does. But I think tailoring does that for you," she said.

Much like the star, she has given her children free-reign to find their footing in the fashion area. Angelina went on to elaborate on the process of her children finding their sartorial tastes, saying, "Nobody has to go anywhere if they don't want to, and if they don't want to dress up, they don't have to. I went vintage shopping with a few of them as well-I think Knox was wearing all vintage. The cut was quite unusual, quite cool, I thought. I want them to be their own people."

The star also spoke about what her style brings to the table, which she dips into her personal experiences for. "Sometimes the way you dress says, 'Don't mess with me - I've got my armor on.' But I want a woman to feel safe enough that she can be soft. After I went through something where I was hurt, I had a therapist ask if I would try wearing a flowing garment. Sounds silly, but I assumed that pants and boots projected a 'tougher' look, a stronger me. But was I strong enough to be soft? At the time, no. I felt vulnerable. Now I wonder if I don't know what my style is because I'm still understanding who I am at 48. I guess I'm in transition as a person."

Both on the screen and off of it, Angelina is bubbling with depth and perspective, even when it comes to style.

