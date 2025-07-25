Ananya Panday Launches Kindness Curriculum To Bring Emotional Learning into Classrooms

Ananya Panday started an intiative called "So Positive" against cuber bullying. In another effort to bring emotional learning to schools, she has launched a Kindness Curriculum designed to teach children empathy through art.

Her platform, So Positive, in partnership with the NGO Slam Out Loud, has launched this curriculum to bring emotional learning into classrooms across India. Centred on art-based learning, the program aims to teach children empathy, compassion and kindness from an early age. The lessons are made creative and engaging through storytelling, poetry and visual arts.

The Liger actor, who was recently seen in a family video reacting to her cousin Ahaan Panday's debut movie Sayiaara, spoke about the initiative with India Today.

Ananya Panday said, "For me, kindness shows up in the little things: being present, checking in, just putting good energy out there. It makes the world feel a little softer, a little safer. That's why launching the Kindness Curriculum means so much to me. It's more than just teaching values; it's about helping raise a generation that grows up in a world that feels safe and kind. Through art, poetry, and creativity, we want them to know that kindness - to themselves and others - is their biggest superpower.”

What sets this curriculum apart is that Ananya will teach all six modules herself. The actress will narrate each one and personally guides students through the activities, incorporating her own experiences to make the teachings more relevant and meaningful.

"I truly feel that if we can instil kindness in kids from a young age, it becomes second nature to them as they grow up. That's why this program is so close to my heart. With everything going on in the world, I feel an even stronger need to help build a generation that's more empathetic, emotionally aware, and simply, kind," Ananya continues.

Reportedly, the initiative is being implemented in several cities across states such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Punjab through Slam Out Loud's Jijivisha Fellowship and Arts for All initiative. It is completely free of charge and aimed at children aged nine to fifteen. The curriculum is expected to reach approximately 24 schools in Pune, Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru as part of the fellowship program.

The entire curriculum will also be available for free on So Positive's YouTube channel starting tomorrow. Reportedly, the team is also working to integrate the curriculum into the Government of India's DIKSHA Portal.