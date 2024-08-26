Amy Jackson Married Ed Westwick In A Beautiful White Strapless Alberta Ferretti Wedding Gown In Italy

Amy Jackson Married Ed Westwick In A Strapless Wedding Gown In Italy

Love is in air for couple Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick as they tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Italy. Amidst a scenic backdrop with their family and friends, the couple had a dreamy wedding weekend. From their pre-wedding parties to the ethereal ceremony, it seemed breathtaking. While we cannot get over the serene vibe, we loved how the couple was high on style. Their wedding fits were all about a classic aesthetic. Ed Westwick turned to the classic black and white combination by Giorgio Armani to make for a stylish groom. He paired his white blazer with black pants and completed his look with a bow tie. To marry his longtime beau, Amy looked like the most ethereal bride in a beautiful white gown by Alberta Ferretti that had an elegant flare and a strapless pattern. The self-pattern on the veil added a stunning edge to the look. Her radiant dewy makeup and sleek tied tresses were perfect to complete her bridal look.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick are indeed couple goals. The couple has often shared glimpses of their lives through Instagram and we couldn't help but notice their well co-ordinated style. Previously, the couple shared a picture of their cute moments and while we witnessed their 'high on love' quotient, we could not miss out on their chic style choices. While Ed opted for a an olive green look with a shirt and matching bottoms, Amy went for contrasting style in an all-white look. Her OOTD consisted of a white top with matching bottoms. With just statement earrings, her attire looked complete.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick are setting the couple style bar higher for wedding looks.