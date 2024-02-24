Amy Jackson Gives Power Dressing A Whole New Meaning In A Corset Pantsuit From Shantanu And Nikhil

Amy Gives Power Dressing A Twist In Corset Pantsuit From Shantanu Nikhil

Amy Jackson's fashion choices have often resolved our wardrobe dilemmas. The actress, through her recent outing, made us witness a brilliant fusion of chic meets sophistication. Amy looked stunning in a three-piece set coming from the shelves of S&N by Shantnu Nikhil. The outfit featured a navy blue cop blazer with peak collars, which she paired with a contrasting ivory-hued shirt. The crisp formal shirt received its firm fitting through the corset belt. Matching the tones of the blazer, the corset belt appeared like an attachment to her high waist embroidered flare trousers. Apart from the contrasting element, her OOTD received an extra edge through the designer's gold-hued monogram on the blazer's pocket. Amy completed her sophisticated look with a sleek hairstyle. The actress left her side parted silky tresses loose. A neutral tone smokey eye look with a kohl-rimmed waterline rounded off her makeup. A pair of pointy black heels was the final touch.

Not long before, Amy Jackson slipped into a pantsuit from the shelves of Mugler. The oversized two-piece set included a baggy blazer with equally loose trousers. The subtle pagoda-style shoulders added a tad bit of drama to the single-breasted notch lapel blazer. The floor-grazing trousers were teamed with a pair of velvet pointy heels. Amy's well-contoured face, her hair tied in a sleek bun and her minimal glam look complemented her style. She accessorised with chunky gold earrings.

For her appearance at London Fashion Week, with her fiance Ed Westwick, Amy Jackson once again made a power move. The actress wore an oversized ivory pantsuit that has earned a special place in our stylebooks. The baggy number included a peak-collared blazer, which was adorned with chunky button detailing. She paired it with a pair of baggy trousers and styled it with a miniature heart bag. Leaving her side parted wavy tresses open, Amy slightly added edginess to her look. Of course, her minimal dewy look was the final touch to her oh-so-chic look.

Amy Jackson's is a masterclass in boardroom styles.

