Follow Triptii Dimri's Trail And Visit Orchha In Madhya Pradesh For These 5 Experiences

Escape To Orchha In Madhya Pradesh For Your Next Trip To Untouched Locales In India

Orchha is a small town set in the Madhya Pradesh district Kanchanghat. This quaint locale deserves for you to give it a go in case you're planning on taking a trip soon. Now that we have your attention, do you want to know why? It is not just for the fact that Bad Newz actress Triptii Dimri is currently visiting the town. But for the fact that her Instagram stories give us a sneak-peek into its untouched natural beauty.

Also Read: Triptii Dimri's Blissful Rishikesh Vacation Diary Is Reason Enough To Visit The City

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/tripti_dimri

We are so taken by the pristine natural environment shown in all its glory in Triptii Dimri's Instagram story from Orchha today that we already want to make a trip to the quaint location. The picture shared by Triptii showed stretches of lush green gardens blanketed by a blue morning sky captured from a heritage monument by Triptii's lens. The video shared by the actress in the following story depicts the crystal clear waters of the Betwa river on the banks of which the picturesque town of Orchha is located. A thick of lush greenery and trees envelop the water body in this quiet, small town which has next to no traffic. Don't you like the sound of it already?

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/tripti_dimri

Here are five reasons why you must visit Orchha at all costs.

1. Indulge your senses in nature's lap on the Betwa river cruise

Taking a boat ride on the Betwa river is sure to help you unwind while you soak up the pretty landscapes and serenity of the locale.

2. Going for a hike to get immersed in the lush landscapes:

Orchha is an antidote for the adventure-seeking soul as it gives umpteen opportunities to go on hiking trails that take you on a never-before seen escape to witness greenery-laden hills, hidden waterfalls and much more.

3. Pilgrimage to the Ram Raja Temple:

Orchha's Ram Raja Temple is a must-visit since the holy shrine does not have the deities located inside the temple's premises. But the idols are housed in a royal court setting which is a pristine experience to witness.

4. Witness the light and sound show at Jahangir Mahal:

Spend the perfect evening in Orchha at the Jahangir Mahal when it comes alive with a spellbinding light and sound show depicting the history of the region.

5. Visit Orchha for Holi festivities to experience the Lathmar Holi :

Orchha is a vibrant place to visit for your next Holi celebration as it lets you experience first-hand the traditional style of playing with colours and indulging in the celebrations.

Aren't you as enamoured by Orchha in all its glory? We can't wait to take the next flight and visit the pretty perfect town.

Also Read: Triptii Dimri Didn't Have To Surf Through To Soak Up Holiday Style In A White Crop Top And Skorts