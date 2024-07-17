Alessandra Ambrosio In A Stunning Patterned Swimsuit Is What A 'Summer Dream' Looks Like

Alessandra In A Stunning Swimsuit Is The Definition Of A "Summer Dream"

While we are currently facing the belting showers and sweltering humidity of the monsoons, those on the other side of the world seem to be stuck in the eternal grasp of summer. Alessandra Ambrosio is most definitely one of them. The supermodel is currently frolicking on an undisclosed beach and we couldn't help but be a little jealous. In her latest series of photos posted on Instagram, she is seen looking positively dreamy in patterned beach wear for what seems to be a photoshoot. She has appropriately captioned the pictures as "summer dream" and indeed it's the stuff that stylish summer dreams are made of.

(Also Read: Taapsee Pannu In A Black Cutout Swimsuit Gave Her Monsoon Swimwear Style A Zesty Touch)

In the pictures, Alessandra wore a string bikini with asymmetrical patterns across the front from Brazilian label Patbo. It featured a halter neckline and tied string details at the back. Paired with it were matching bikini bottoms. Also featuring the print, they had tied details on either side of the waist. Her accessories of layered necklaces and bracelets were laidback enough for a beach day and with literal beach waves and sunkissed skin, was exactly what the doctor ordered.

Being beautiful on the beach is one of Alessandra's top priorities. Recently, the supermodel spent time in Ibiza soaking in the sunshine, partying with friends and taking in the Spanish scenery. Of course, it was accompanied with her stylish sensibilities as her vacation was spent in printed bikinis, neon swimsuits and roomy beach dresses.

We'd like to swap our summers with Alessandra's right about now.

(Also Read: Jameela Jamil Finally Let Go Of "Fearing Swimsuits, Photos And Indulgent Holiday Food" On Her European Vacation)