Alaya Furniturwalla Turns Her Gloomy Monsoon Days Into A Poolside Party For One In A Ruffled Swim Set

Alaya Furniturewalla loves stylish days by the pool

The monsoon season is inching closer but Alaya Furniturewalla still cannot get over summer it seems. Her latest Instagram entry in a swimsuit serves as proof. Weaving a “retro dream”, the actress dropped a carousel of monochrome pictures in an alluring two-piece bikini set. She played muse to Manushi Chhillar's swimwear brand Dweep. Her bikini-clad avatar featured a strappy, bralette that came with an underwire for better support. The padded bikini top got its appeal from the ruffle details at the bust region. Alaya paired the itty bitty silhouette with high-rise bikini bottoms. The wide band catered to a close-to-skin fit and the waistband detail offered a cinched finish. Sadly, the colour of her beachside-appropriate number was not visible in the pictures. Alaya accessorised her look with studs, minus any necklace of bangles. Uber-cool sunglasses sealed her vintage vibe. Her silky tresses were left open in all its glory.

Also Read: In A Sequin Bralette And Draped Skirt, Alaya Furniturewalla Is Set To Make The Monsoon Dazzle

Before that, Alaya Furniturewalla treated her fans to another beach-coded outfit that left us yearning for a tropical vacation. She slipped into a pristine white monokini featuring a halter neckline, coupled with ruched details in the front and a deep-plunging backless element extending to her lower back. Alaya struck an enchanting pose surrounded by trees, bringing the beach to the garden. Her monotone outfit got its chic flair from the silver-stacked bangles and a classic wristwatch. For makeup, she let her dewy radiance shine, dabbing her cheeks with nominal blush and contour. Glossy lips and wispy mascara-coated lashes enhanced her facial features. Alaya carried her long caramel-highlighted locks in voluminous curls.

Previously, Alaya Furniturewalla took a refreshing dip into the Dead Sea in a black bikini top and deep-cut bottoms. Crisscross designs at the back played the X-factor here. Black-tinted sunglasses framed her face beautifully. Shiny earrings gleamed through her dripping wet hair. Alaya enjoyed a “Natural spa day” taking a mud-soaked bath with her friend before plunging into the waters, quite fashionably.

Also Read: The Moment Alaya Furniturewalla's "Mind Goes Straight To Vacation Mode", She Slips Into A Stunning Backless White Swimsuit

It is Alaya Furniturewalla's swimsuit wardrobe that we desperately need to get a sneak peek of.

Also Read: Like Alaya Furniturewalla, Shake Off This Mundane Midweek With A "Quick Spontaneous" Dance Session