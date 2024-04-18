Alaya Furniturewalla's Floral Cargo Skirt With A Crop Top Is Summer 2024's Coolest Way To Wear Denim

Alaya's Cargo Skirt And Crop Top Is Summer's Coolest Way To Wear Denim

Alaya Furniturewalla's style strikes the perfect balance between feminine fits and finesse. The actress recently treated us to a look of a teal blue thumbhole blouse and long skirt. From Esse Clothing, the sheer mesh blouse featured a cropped hem. A scalloped and plunging neckline with ruched details on the bustier served a dash of panache. The Freddy actress teamed the risqué upper silhouette with a floor-sweeping skirt. From the diagonal thigh-high slit to the edgy cargo pockets and the enormous white tulip patterned embroidery; everything about the high-waist skirt caught our attention. Alaya looked straight out of a modern fairytale in her OOTD. She complemented her fashion with matte-contoured makeup, coupled with blushed cheeks, pink lips, and muted smokey eyes. Golden hoops and rings elevated her chic quotient while the wavy open hairdo sealed her avatar.

At Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan's trailer launch, Alaya sprinkled some retro charm with her contemporary splendour. She turned muse to Runaway The Label, picking out a sensuous black corset top. The ruffles on the bustier alongside the mesh bodice offered a dose of oomph. Giving the conventional colour palette a twist, Alaya paired the number with a silk green mini skirt. Cascading down the side of her waist was a knotted design, contributing to the X-factor. For makeup, she went for a natural shine dusted with a tinge of contour, brown lips, and mascara-laden lashes. Chunky jewellery, mismatched earrings and wavy hair did the rest of the job.

Alaya's style files have all our hearts. Not long ago during a photo shoot, she looked dreamy in a nude strapless top. The ribbed details on the bustier along with a voluminous fall elevated the flattering aesthetics. A pair of flared black trousers enhanced her vogue. Her OOTD bordered subtly on corpcore but with a risque element. Flawless glam beauty strokes, minimal accessories and wavy hair left open in all its glory offered the finishing touches.

Alaya Furniturewalla has fashionista written all over her looks, no doubt.

