Alaya Furniturewalla Looks Ready To Sizzle In Silver In The Wallah Habibi Music Video

Alaya Furniturewalla turns up the heat with her looks from Wallah Habibi

With Bade Miyan Chote Miyan being the latest film in her boot, Alaya Furniturewalla ensures she is only just getting started. Starring alongside Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Manushi Chhillar, Alaya is carving her own niche. Her exquisite style from the recently released song of the film, Wallah Habibi plays a catalyst for the young Bollywood star. Set against the rust-toned, rocky landscape of Petra in Jordan, Alaya was smouldering in a micro silver skirt set. This is no ordinary crop top and skirt set though. The wave pattern in sequins elevates the glam quotient of this outfit. The set is attached with sequinned strings running across the midriff that also do the job of doubling up as jewellery. Speaking of jewellery, even though she shines bright against the sunny desert, she found room to add a pair of drop earrings. The hair and makeup are top notch with metallic lids, a bronzed glow and a voluminous blowout. Her toned physique with her abs on display is a bonus.

Alaya Furniturewalla and Manushi Chhillar were in Jordan earlier this year and in between shoots were having a great time swimming in the Dead Sea, of course in coordinated swimsuits. But one could call it a quick and "natural spa day" since the mud and water have immense benefits for the skin. It now makes sense to us why they were glowing more than usual in glimpses from their newly released music video, Wallah Habibi.

Whether it is a BTS dump from her shoots or her travels, when Alaya Furniturewalla looks and feels like she's on fleek, you know she is totally in her element.

