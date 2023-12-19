Alaya Furniturewalla Exudes Sassy Boss Babe Energy In A Unique, Backless Blazer Set From Nikhil Thampi

Alaya's Bewitching Boss Babe Energy Shows, In A Backless Blazer Set From Nikhil Thampi

Alaya Furniturewalla's bold and daring fashion choices and wardrobe experiments have set the internet ablaze whenever the diva makes public appearances and this time was no different. The actress attended the Elle India Graduates 2023 event in a sleek blazer set and received the admiration of many. The Nikhil Thampi ensemble comprised a backless full-sleeved blazer with a gold chain-like embellishment at the back. The three-quarter-sleeved blazer had gold buttons on the side pockets and Alaya teamed the blazer with a pair of wide-leg pants. The actress opted for shimmery glam makeup with kohl-laden eyes, well-structured contours, and nude lip colour. She tied her tresses in a sleek ponytail to complete her chic look.

Alaya Furniturewalla's love for black is seen in her stunning sartorial choices. The diva picked a structured mini dress from designer label Rimzim Dadu for the GQ Men of the Year 2023 and looked absolutely bewitching. The strapless outfit featured a structured design with wavy patterns and a sweetheart neckline. Alaya accessorised the outfit with a pair of dangler earrings, and strappy heels. For makeup, she opted for glossy pink lips, smokey eyes, lashes curled with mascara, and well-contoured cheeks.

Alaya Furniturewalla in a strapless black jumpsuit was another vision difficult to forget. The diva opted for an all-black ensemble from clothing brand Self-Cntrd. The outfit featured a corset bodice and a flared bottom. For accessories, Alaya picked a silver choker and a silver bracelet. She left her tresses loose in natural waves and opted for minimal glam makeup with smokey eyes, glamorous lip tint, and rosy blush.

We are loving black a tad bit more after sifting through Alaya Furniturewalla's impeccable choices, what about you?

