Dua Lipa And Callum Turner Matched Their Casual Black Attires For A Date Night In The City

Dua Lipa is set to perform in Mumbai as a part of the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC). Ahead of the concert, the singer stepped out in the City of Dreams with her boyfriend-actor Callum Turner for a dinner date. While the pair dished out major couple goals walking hand-in-hand inside the restaurant, it was their matching OOTNs that caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts. They twinned in black wearing casual-chic fits. It appeared that Dua picked out a midi dress that she layered with a textured denim jacket. White stitch details added to the contrast while breast pockets and silver buttons contributed an element of functionality. Pearl-encrusted studs shined through her top-tied ponytail. Speaking about Callum, he complimented his partner in a full-sleeved collared shirt and loose-fitted trousers in a similar colour palette.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner in Mumbai

Black is the colour of all seasons and it also seems to be a favourite shade of Dua Lipa-Callum Turner. Previously, in a lovey-dovey snap posted by Callum on Instagram, the couple once again matched each other's vibe in black silhouettes. Dua slipped into a fitted mini-dress that hugged her curves like a second skin. The ruffle details on the bodice served oomph and panache in equal measure. The Levitating singer teamed up the fit with a matching jacket and a pair of lacey, fishnet stockings. Callum looked handsome in a simple T-shirt, coupled with a sleek leather jacket and matching track pants.

When it comes to easy-breezy style statements, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are simply unbeatable. Back in July, the lovebirds attended the Glastonbury Festival in England and their street-style sartorial sensibility was worth taking cues from. Dua put on a white crop top featuring thin straps and a plunging neckline. A long leather skirt with a thigh-high slit offered a risque spin. Delivering dimension to her avatar was the black belt strapped around her waist. Minimal silver jewellery sealed her accessory outing. Her luscious auburn tresses were left open gloriously. Meanwhile, Callum was dressed in an oversized grey T-shirt and black trousers.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's fashion expertise are meant for the books.

