For Her Giant Worm Halloween Costume In 2022, Heidi Klum Skipped Eating Or Drinking 3 Hours Beforehand

Heidi On Last Year's Worm Look: "Didn't Eat And Drink 3 Hours Beforehand"

The official queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum has often served us with an array of iconic Halloween costumes. The supermodel has multiple standout details going on with every outfit that she wears and always manages to grab the attention. Last year's costume went viral. The model was dressed as a huge worm and it was the most unique costume on the internet then. Her Halloween looks throughout the years have managed to impress the fashion critics. Recently, her interview with ET Online made headlines. She revealed that she stopped eating and drinking 3 hours beforehand for her worm look. The supermodel mentioned that she has every Halloween costume with her.

Also Read: Cannes 2023: Heidi Klum Is Sunshine In A Gown With Cutouts That May Rain On Her Fashion Parade

Heidi definitely goes the extra mile to keep up with her annual Halloween fashion parade. A giant worm was truly not on our list and seems like, she is already set for this year. We expect her streak of out-of-the-blue Halloween costumes to continue. She dropped a little hint about this year's costume. She said in the interview, "I mean the tiniest little hint I can give you is it's going to be very colourful, and super big. I might need to block a few lanes of the street. " It is time to take notes from Heidi's Halloween style before deciding your look for the main day.

Also Read: Heidi Klum Is Having The Time Of Her Life In Italy

Heidi Klum's Halloween fits are the epitome of body-horror and here's proof.