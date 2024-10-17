Levis Launches Exclusive <i>Dil-luminati</i> Diljit Dosanjh's India Tour Merchandise Priced At Rs 2,000 Onwards

Levis has taken its connection with music up a notch higher by releasing an exclusive collection of t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, denims and more in collaboration with Punjabi musician Diljit Dosanjh. This collection has launched just in time for the powerhouse popstar's Dil-luminati India Tour. The merchandise will give fans of the G.O.A.T. singer a chance to wear their hearts on their chests and express their love for the star while looking cool at the same time.

The collection features tees, hoodies, trucker jackets for women and men with graphic prints that are a signature Diljit style move. The t-shirts and hoodies have popular catchphrases such as "Panjabi Aa Gaye Oye," "G.O.A.T.," "Lover," and "Born To Shine" featured on them. The collection extends beyond the basics and includes extra baggy jeans and a denim jacket with a graphic image of Diljit and the words "Born To Shine" printed on the back. All the merchandise is priced Rs 2,199 onwards and is available on the Levis India website.

Levis and Diljit Dosanjh have joined hands to serve up a hit closet offering to his fans ahead of Dil-Luminati India Tour.

