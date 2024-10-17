Advertisement

Levis Launches Exclusive Dil-luminati Diljit Dosanjh's India Tour Merchandise Priced At Rs 2,000 Onwards

Levis has launched Dil-luminati tour merchandise including tees, hoodies and more in line with Diljit Dosanjh's tour in India

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Levis Launches Exclusive <i>Dil-luminati</i> Diljit Dosanjh's India Tour Merchandise Priced At Rs 2,000 Onwards
Levis's Dil-luminati Tour merchandise is the coolest sartorial thing on the internet today

Levis has taken its connection with music up a notch higher by releasing an exclusive collection of t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, denims and more in collaboration with Punjabi musician Diljit Dosanjh. This collection has launched just in time for the powerhouse popstar's Dil-luminati India Tour. The merchandise will give fans of the G.O.A.T. singer a chance to wear their hearts on their chests and express their love for the star while looking cool at the same time.

Also Read: Like Diljit Dosanjh's Desert Vacation At The Grand Canyon, 5 Places To Visit When In Arizona

The collection features tees, hoodies, trucker jackets for women and men with graphic prints that are a signature Diljit style move. The t-shirts and hoodies have popular catchphrases such as "Panjabi Aa Gaye Oye," "G.O.A.T.," "Lover," and "Born To Shine" featured on them. The collection extends beyond the basics and includes extra baggy jeans and a denim jacket with a graphic image of Diljit and the words "Born To Shine" printed on the back. All the merchandise is priced Rs 2,199 onwards and is available on the Levis India website.

Levis and Diljit Dosanjh have joined hands to serve up a hit closet offering to his fans ahead of Dil-Luminati India Tour.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh's ₹1.2 Crore Watch And Nike Sneakers Paired Well With His Punjabi Ethnic Look On The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Diljit Dosanjh, Dil-luminati Tour, Dil-Luminati Tour 2024
NDTV News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Radhika Apte Picked A Classic Black Off-Shoulder Gown To Announce Her Pregnancy At The BFI London Film Festival 2024
Levis Launches Exclusive <i>Dil-luminati</i> Diljit Dosanjh's India Tour Merchandise Priced At Rs 2,000 Onwards
Deepika Padukone Made Her Black Midi Dress Look Chic With A Blazer And White Sneakers
Next Article
Deepika Padukone Made Her Black Midi Dress Look Chic With A Blazer And White Sneakers
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com