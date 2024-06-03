Kartik Aaryan Gave His Washboard Abs No Rest With His 'Weight-Lifted Pull-Ups'

Kartik Aaryan takes his Chandu Champion workout prep very seriously

Kartik Aaryan's prep work for his upcoming film Chandu Champion needs no introduction. The actor underwent a dramatic physical transformation to portray the on-screen character of Murlikant Petkar — India's first Paralympic gold medallist. After a hardcore workout regimen and dietary practices for his role, the actor is back to being a regular gym-goer. But, the star loves incorporating an element of challenge into his workout session. Showcasing his “Champion Mentality” again, Kartik in his latest Instagram entry, was seen executing pull-ups. Not the usual ones though. He attached a 15kg weight plate to his waist and performed the arduous physical activity. A few stress lines on his face, could not deter the fitness enthusiast from pausing the exercise. Urging fans to tune in to Chandu Champion's first track Tu Hai Champion, Kartik wrote, “Weight-lifted push-ups ke baad Weight-lifted Pull-ups.” Weighted pull-ups cater to upper body strength, enhance muscle power, promote better posture, and increase mobility.

Before that, Kartik Aaryan displayed his expertise in weighted push-ups. Strapping a 10 kg waist plate around his waist, the Bollywood star carried out a series of gruelling push-ups. He balanced his body by supporting his legs on gym equipment and placed his hands on two wooden dumbbells for additional support. The exercise was no cakewalk, as was evident from Kartik's strained face and measured breaths. But with his signature grit and determination, the “champion” succeeded in doing the repetitions. Similar to weighted pull-ups, weighted push-ups strengthen the triceps and chest and improve cardiovascular health, balance, and posture. It also induces core stability and metabolism.

Earlier, when Chandu Champion's poster was released, the film's director Kabir Khan heaped praise on Kartik Aaryan for his inspiring weight loss journey. Sharing a detailed note on Instagram, he wrote, “I met him when he had put on weight for a role. He had 39 per cent body fat. I told him that he had to portray an international level multi-disciplinary sportsperson. He just smiled and said ‘I will do it Sir'. A year and a half later with no use of steroids - something that he was adamant about - we took this photo on set. Body fat 7 per cent!! I'm proud of you Kartik Aaryan.”

For all fitness enthusiasts, Kartik Aaryan's Instagram handle is no less than a source of inspiration.

