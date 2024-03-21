'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni Makes A Hot New Hairstyle Entry Ahead Of IPL 2024

MS Dhoni gears up for IPL 2024 in style

The IPL 2024 season is in full swing and if it isn't Indian Cricket royalty MS Dhoni leading the charts with a fresh new makeover, then what's the fun? The former Indian skipper is all set to play for Chennai Super Kings yet again and he looks the part too with a perfect voluminous blowout to his long-highlighted locks. MS Dhoni trusts only his longtime friend, and celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim, who has given this cricket maestro so many of his signature looks. The focus of his latest hairstyle was soft waves ensuring the texture was sleek enough for his caramel highlights to shine in the light. MS Dhoni strikes a pose wearing a black tee, jeans, boots, sunglasses and jewellery and if that isn't the definition of Captain Cool, we don't know what is.

This cricket season it is not just MS Dhoni calling the shots on the style front. Ahead of IPL 2024, Virat Kohli signalled his prep for the game in style too with a fresh new hairdo by the magical hands of none other than, you guessed it right, Aalim Hakim yet again. After becoming a dad for the second time, it was time to switch things up. He went with a chocolate brown mullet with a fade on the side and an eyebrow slit. The swagger just does not end for King Kohli, does it?

It's Chennai Super Kings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Day 1 of IPL 2024, a.k.a Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni and that's just double the swag for all his fans. Can their fans handle it? We hope so.