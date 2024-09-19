Kareena Kapoor's Black And Gold Amit Aggarwal Look Was Once A 'Pre-Loved Vintage Banarasi Saree'

Kareena Kapoor looked regal draped in an Amit Aggarwal modern Banarasi saree drape

Kareena Kapoor is a true example of a timeless Bollywood star in today's day and age.The Buckingham Murders actress celebrated her 25th work anniversary in Bollywood wearing a reimagined custom modern saree drape that was once a pre-owned vintage piece. This exquisite ensemble was from the shelves of the designer Amit Aggarwal. No prizes for guessing that Kareena simply owned the look like the diva that she is whennwearing this black and gold fusion saree gown OOTD.

Kareena looked like a million bucks wearing this Banarasi saree drape restored by ace designer Amit Aggarwal. Meticulous work on the textile done via pleating and restoration practices without using a pair of scissors to chop off the length of the actual saree. In all its grandeur, it is a modern saree drape that maintains the integrity of the original textile and its purpose. It is woven into a fusion off-shoulder gown with intricate pleating on the sleeves, graduating into a ruched pleat design around the waist. The gold Banarasi boota work spread across the drape and flowed into a pleated gown that mimicked the traditional Indian saree. But that was not all, the floor-sweeping palla with ornate gold brocade work followed Kareena around, originating from the back of the garment.

For her accessories of the day, Kareena wore a set of moon inspired tribal gold earrings, necklace and a cocktail ring, all of which were coated with Indian pink and emerald green acrylic colour. Stylists Rhea Kapoor and Shereen made sure that no stone was left unturned to make sure that Kareena dazzled in all her glory. They even added a very Victorian era-inspired set of sheer black net gloves to add a vintage look to the ensemble.

Makeup artist Mickey Contractor added the perfect strokes of glam to Kareena's face with a bronzed complexion, arched brows, a wash of brown eyeshadow on the lids topped with a smoked-out black eyeliner, fanned out mascara filled lashes, a flush of peach blush on her cheeks, a luscious peach nude lip colour and a sparkling bronze bindi placed on her forehead. Hairstylist Mitesh Rajani styled Kareena hair into a sleek twist low knotted bun to add the finishing touch to the look.

Kareena Kapoor was a living and breathing fashion legend in a Banarasi modern saree drape

