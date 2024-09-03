Sobhita Dhulipala Turned This Simple Yellow And Red Saree Into A Bonafide Airport Fashion Look

Sobhita Turned This Simple Saree Into A Bonafide Airport Fashion Look

It's time to take cues from Sobhita Dhulipala on how to slay travel style effortlessly. When it comes to traditional wear, Sobhita never fails to mesmerize us with her personal style. Recently, the actress was spotted at the airport and what grabbed our attention was her airport look. Ditching glitzy outfits, Sobhita went with a beautiful yellow saree. The star opted for a simple yellow saree featuring colourful floral prints all over the pallu. The red and green detailed border added extra charm to her look. She complemented her saree with a subtle red sleeveless blouse. Sobhita accessorised it with oxidised earrings, a golden necklace and matching bangles. She kept her makeup minimal with open tresses and added a black handbag.

Sobhita is a queen of ‘less but more' because she knows how to turn a simple piece into a fashionable one. Previously, Sobhita wore a plain cotton red saree. She paired her red saree, which featured intricate embroidery and a subtle pattern, with a matching blouse. Just a simple chain and pair of golden earrings kept the focus intact on her saree. She looked gorgeous with a subtle base, kohl eyes and nude lips with her hair tied in a loose braid.

When it comes to simple and elegant choices, no one does it better than Sobhita Dhulipala.

