Olivia Culpo Switched Her Modest Bridal Gown For A Sheer Hoop D&G Mini Dress For Her Wedding After Party

After Her Bridal Gown, Olivia Picked A Mini For Her Wedding After Party

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo married American sportsman Christian McCaffrey last week and ever since then, we've found ourselves buried in a barrage of gorgeous bridal inspiration. The latest comes from Christian and Olivia's wedding after party. In photos shared by the new bride, aptly captioned "take me back to the after party", Olivia looked positively radiant as she let her hair down to celebrate her newlywedded status. It also marked a significant shift in the flow of proceedings as the bride opted for a more contemporary silhouette compared to her previous formal wedding gown.

Olivia wore a white strapless mini dress by Dolce & Gabbana, which had a sheer hoop skirt overlayed on top and accessorized with floral applique. She paired it with white gloves that nearly reached her shoulders and continued the white bridal palette throughout her accessories with a satin purse, pointed pumps and a choker necklace. After his first look in a classic tuxedo, Christian dropped his blazer for a more casual feel at the after party. It's delightful to see their wedding style stylishly transition through the events.

For their wedding ceremony, Olivia was a gorgeously modest bride in a Dolce & Gabbana bridal gown. It featured a high neckline and fitted long sleeves with a flowing length behind, fashioned of a simple white fabric with a lengthy veil running down behind her.

In an era of trends, it was refreshing to see Olivia's classic choice of a modest wedding look and the shift of her bridal style through the day.

