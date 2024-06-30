Olivia Culpo Was A Dolce & Gabbana Bride In An Elegant White Wedding Dress To Marry American Footballer Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo Dished Out The Perfect White Bride Dolce & Gabbana Ensemble For Her Wedding

American model and actress Olivia Culpo and her San Francisco 49ers boyfriend Christian McCaffrey have said 'I do' in Watch Hill, Rhode Island on 29 June 2024. According to Vogue US, the model and former Miss Universe 2012 pageant winner donned a customary white ensemble for her big day with a veil and train that followed her. Olivia posed for majestic pictures in her larger-than-life wedding dress which was a custom Dolce & Gabbana piece.

The Culpo Sisters star Olivia Culpo looked stunning in her bridal couture ball gown made out of a crepe material with a form-hugging silhouette, a full-sleeve upper bodice that had a high neckline. The bride looked like she walked out of a fairy tale, all decked up for the prince's ball. The gown came with a series of buttons lined on the wrists and back. It was accompanied by a skirt as voluminous that Olivia had to take a dive in it while wearing a fitted corset. The gown was followed by a floor-grazing train that made for the perfect bridal pictures. Her veil was a work of art, made of see-through fabric with floral lace detailing along the hemline.

According to Vogue US Magazine, Olivia was quoted saying "I wanted it to feel timeless, effortless, and as if it's complimenting me, not overpowering me." We sure think the reams of fabric only added to Olivia's beauty for her big moment and didn't dull her sparkle one bit.

For her accessories, Olivia Culpo wore nothing but her big oval solitaire cut and crowned with her wedding ring to perfection and let her Dolce & Gabbana ball gown do the talking.

In the hair and makeup department, Olivia had her tresses styled in a centre-parted sleek look with the veil on top of her head and flowing downwards. Her makeup choices were minimal and clean with a perfect complexion, face-framing eyebrows, contoured cheeks and jawline, a hint of rouge and highlighter on the high points of her face, fluttery mascara filled lashes and a muted rose-toned lip colour to tie the look together.

