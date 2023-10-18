In Orange And White Polka Dots, Britney Spears' Love For Prints Is Only Getting 'Stronger'

In Zesty Polka Dots, Britney's Love For Prints Is Only Getting Stronger

Britney Spears' pop star era has also served as a time for her most iconic fashion moments. Fashion naturally comes to her and there is no denying it. The latest entry in her chic style files is a fun twist to prints. Her love for printed silhouettes was served to fashion fanatics in an orange and white polka dot crop top. From the plunging neckline to the vibrant style, it was perfect. Well, it was not your regular printed look. Britney paired the top with white bikini bottoms to complete her style. Open blonde locks and a sleek black choker sealed the deal. Her print-laden dance video comes amidst revelations about her past relationship with Justin Timberlake from her memoir The Woman In Me, which is set to release this month.

Britney Spears loves a good printed look. Simple silhouettes which have maximal effects are often on her radar. Previously, the pop singer added an oomph element to prints in a cheetah-print body-grazing dress. The sleek number came with a plunging cowl neckline and a longline pattern that simply adds panache to the style. Her signature blonde locks and kohl-rimmed eyes completed her attire flawlessly.

Prints might not be considered ground-breaking but trust Britney Spears to make them all the more appealing. Previously, she donned the classic florals. She teamed up the colourful floral print crop shirt with a pair of white shorts. Her edgy frames and open blonde tresses perfectly complemented her style.

Britney Spears is indeed a fashion icon and here's proof.