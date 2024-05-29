Aishwarya Rai's Signature Beauty Look Of Winged Eyeliner And Matte Lipstick Certainly Is Timeless

Aishwarya Rai's Signature Beauty Look Continues To Be Timeless As Ever

It's not easy to term something as timeless, especially in a world are trend reliant as today. Only when it has the longevity to surpass seasons, can it then be deemed eternally lasting for a long time to come. There's not a doubt in our minds that Aishwarya Rai is as timeless as they come, in every sense of the word. Though the actress isn't present in the spotlight as much as we'd like her to be, she continues to have an international fan following and global presence that has lasted for decades on a prestigious stage like the Cannes Film Festival. At its recent 77th edition, the star made her much-awaited red carpet appearances in two flamboyant ensembles by Falguni Shane Peacock. Though most of the attention was on her fashion choices during the festival, we have now gotten a behind-the-scenes peek at her beauty look for the event.

In a photo on Instagram, Aishwarya is seen getting ready for the red carpet while her glam squad does her hair and makeup. In the close-up pictures, we catch a glimpse of her clear mattified complexion and highlighted locks swept to the side in curls. Her makeup was her signature one, which a look at, will show you why we're terming it timeless.

She showcased a set of winged eyes flanked by a parallel line joining it from the waterline below, completed with full lashes as she applied mascara. Her face was framed by naturally drawn in brows while she finished it with a matte lipstick.

Aishwarya Rai, you're never going out of style.

