"Half-Heartedness Doesn't Work," Ananya Panday On Red Flags In A Relationship

Bollywood star Ananya Panday has always been open about her personal life. After rumours of breaking up with actor Aditya Roy Kapur, the star finally talked about her take on relationships and some red flags of it. In a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, Ananya said how you see bad things about a relationship after it gets over. She said, “I don't think you see a red flag in a relationship immediately. When you are out of a relationship, at that time you realise that it could have been done better. If I am in a relationship, I will do everything to figure it out and sort it out. I see the best in people and do my best and give it my all in a relationship, but I expect that from my partner also. For me, half-heartedness doesn't work. If you are in a relationship, you must show loyalty and respect.”

Ananya Panday also talked about how important it is for partners to be friends and how they shouldn't judge each other. Talking about the same, she found that she had changed herself for the sake of her partner. “You do things to impress in the beginning of a relationship, and you don't realise how much you are changing for your partner.” The star also revealed that if she ever compromised in a relationship, so she said, “We all have a little bit. I have been in a relationship where I have changed myself a lot but not to a point that it turned bad.”

When discussing her idea of romance, she stated, “The idea of romance is someone who listens to me. It can be as simple as, suppose I liked a bracelet, and he remembers it and buys it for me later, or he remembers and listens when I tell him about my day. Remembering small things is important. Support is also very important. As a young, successful actor. It can get intimidating for men. They can't process it.”

The actor also listed some red flags in a relationship and said, “Gaslighting is one. Manipulating, if they have done something wrong. Another is disloyalty, and not just the big thing but smaller things like not acknowledging their partner in public and disrespecting them. Another red flag would be ego, like not being able to see your partner succeed.”

