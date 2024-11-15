Triptii Dimri Is Making Sure It's A Red Letter Night In A Latex Bodycon Yves Saint Laurent Midi Dress

Triptii Dimri's flawless fashion sense knows no bounds. The actress continues to set trends with every event she graces. This time, Triptii mesmerised in a faux leather dress from the luxury brand Yves Saint Laurent. She also shared photos of herself in this striking red, body-hugging midi dress on Instagram. The sassy number featured a chic halter neckline. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the look was paired with minimal accessories; a pair of dazzling diamond dangler earrings and red pump heels. Triptii's signature makeup, complete with subtle eyeliner, soft eyeshadow and nude lips, added a touch of elegance. The diva completed the look with an open hairdo. The tresses were parted down the middle and styled in messy waves.

Previously, Triptii Dimri showcased her flair for styling a black dress with effortless elegance. At an event, she wore a sleek black bodycon midi dress with a figure-hugging silhouette and structured sleeves. Adding a bold twist, she layered it with a white bustier-style detail underneath, resembling a tuxedo. The actress kept accessories minimal, choosing only a pair of matching black peep-toes. Her makeup was a classic dewy look with plenty of highlighter, a soft blush, nude lips and a thin swipe of eyeliner. Finishing off the look, Triptii styled her hair in curls.

Before that, Triptii Dimri turned heads in a stunning sleeveless mini dress, showcased in a video shared by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr on Instagram. In the video from one of her photoshoots, Triptii served major fashion inspiration for a festive night out. The sparkling dress featured a deep plunging neckline, pleated detailing at the waist and a backless design that added an extra edge to her chic look. The fashionista completed the outfit with white textured high heels and a statement ring. For makeup, she chose shimmery eyeshadow, subtle eyeliner, softly blushed cheeks and nude lipstick. Her open hair was giving off a natural, effortless vibe.

