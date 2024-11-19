Timothe Chalamet Transforms Into Bob Dylan In His Latest Covershoot, Complete With A Moustache

Timothee Chalamet is set to portray Bob Dylan in the upcoming 2024 biographical drama A Complete Unknown. However, the actor has already taken the internet by storm with his edgy look in a new photo shoot that pays tribute to the legendary singer. Ahead of the film's global release on Christmas 2024, the American-French actor captivated audiences with his artist-esque appearance for the December 2024 cover of Rolling Stone. For the shoot, Chalamet wore a black V-neck waistcoat, exuding a cool and stylish vibe. He accessorised with a gold chain, adding an extra touch of glamour to his look. Renowned stylist Taylor McNeill further enhanced the homage to Bob Dylan by placing a replica bouquet from the singer's famous hatmaker, Baron Hats, onto Timothee Chalamet's Yankees cap. Matching Bob's signature look to perfection, Timothee showcased his short brunette hair in scruffy waves as well as a faint shadow of a moustache tracing his upper lip.

(Also Read: Timothee Chalamet's Lilac Latex Prada Look In Tokyo Is Living Up To What Scrumdiddlyumptious Really Means)

Timothée Chalamet's black-on-black look was enhanced with a generous application of highlighter and subtle contouring. His nearly shaved face, complemented by a neatly trimmed moustache, added an extra layer of charm to his photoshoot. With this edgy style, Timothée channelled the same cool, effortless vibe that made Bob Dylan an icon.

Timothée Chalamet also shared the photos on Instagram, giving fans another glimpse of his stunning Rolling Stone December 2024 cover shoot. In the second slide of his post, he looked dapper in a black jacket adorned with silver buttons and a zip. Pairing it with matching-hued pants, he left the buttons of his jacket open, confidently flaunting his bare chest.

For yet another edgy look for the Rolling Stone December 2024 cover shoot, stylist Taylor McNeil selected a ripped grey-hued T-shirt for Timothée Chalamet. This choice perfectly showcased the raw, rebellious spirit of Bob Dylan's early years. Timothée paired this casual yet striking ensemble with a messy hairdo, making us skip a heartbeat.

Timothée Chalamet's tribute to Bob Dylan, both through his acting skills and fashion choices, is nothing short of impressive.

(Also Read: Before Kiss With Kylie Jenner, The Who's Who Of Hollywood Celebrities That Timothee Chalamet Has Dated)