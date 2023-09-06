Before Kiss With Kylie Jenner, The Who's Who Of Hollywood Celebrities That Timothee Chalamet Has Dated

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet kissed at Beyonce's concert

After months of dating rumours swirling, Kylie Jenner and popular American-French actor, Timothee Chalamet were spotted attending Beyonce's concert in Los Angeles together. In a video that went viral, Kylie and Timothee were seen kissing during the concert. They were holding hands, talking affectionately with each other and sharing a few lip-to-lips during the concert too, according to reports by TMZ. While speculation was rife regarding Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's relationship for months now, some believed that their relationship was just a short fling, while others were of the view that they have been dating for a few months.

Twitter, too, was set on fire with viral videos of Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner from the concert. We have seen their fans commenting on the viral videos and supporting the relationship.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner spotted publicly for the first time at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in LA.



pic.twitter.com/A6kfrGuLKf — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 5, 2023

According to Cosmopolitan, Timothee and Kylie were first linked by the Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi, which issued a "blind item" saying "Anon pls!! Multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl...Kylie Jenner."

While his relationship status with Kylie Jenner is now confirmed, the charismatic actor was linked with quite a few celebrities in the past. Lily-Rose Depp and Timothee Chalamet's romance began in October 2018, after they worked together on a project. They were spotted kissing in New York around the same time, and reportedly called it quits in 2020. Prior to that, in 2013, Timothee Chalamet was linked to Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon, who he reportedly met while attending LaGuardia High School in New York City. If reports are to be believed, it was a short-term relationship.

While Timothee Chalamet's past relationships have got us interested in the star's life, the latest one has started to garner attention and a growing fan base of its own.

