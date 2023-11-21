Timothee Chalamet's Lilac Latex Prada Look In Tokyo Is Living Up To What Scrumdiddlyumptious Really Means

Timothee's Lilac Prada Look Can Be Best Described As Scrumdiddlyumptious

The holiday season ahead is already looking deliciously sweet. The release of the much-awaited Wonka movie is slated for December and Timothee Chalamet has begun its promotions in Tokyo. For its premiere in Japan, Timothee took centre stage in an outfit that was definitely inspired by Willy Wonka's famous candy. The actor wore a lilac toned latex co-ord set from Prada which was unconventional, from silhouette to shade. It comprised of a long sleeve purple shirt with an open lapel and upturned collar detail. It was tucked into a matching pair of pastel toned latex trousers, which reached the ankle at its full length. Timothee's ensemble was paired with a silver chain and white combat boots, completing the cool colour palette of the look. Roald Dahl would be best to describe Timothee Chalamet's look as scrumdiddlyumptious indeed.

(Also Read: Kylie Jenner And Timothee Chalamet Are Already A Fashionable Duo With Matching Sunglasses)

While the Oscar-nominated actor is best known for his on-screen presence and stunning looks, his fashion quotient is pretty captivating as well. While in Tokyo, he brought out his rugged side when he posed wearing a utility chic look like no other. With a dark pair of jeans, he wore a black jacket with belts, studs and a hooded detail. Bringing the outfit together was Timothee's chunky pair of black combat boots; a style that he can't seem to do without.

Whether in refreshing pastels or rugged black, this star can pull it all off with elan. Looks like the Wonka press tour is going to be a stylish one with Timothee at the helm.

(Also Read: Now The Face Of Bleu de Chanel, It's Bagels That "Keep Me Alive", Says Timothee Chalamet)