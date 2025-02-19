A Look At YouTuber Nikocado Avocado's Excess Skin Removal Surgery After His 100+ Kg Weight Loss

Nicholas Perry a.k.a. Nikocado Avocado, known for his extreme Mukbang videos, has already amazed his audiences with his drastic weight loss transformation. As per his revelations in various videos on his respective social media handles, the YouTuber lost over 250 pounds, which is almost 114 kg of weight in just two years. Following this, he underwent skin removal surgery to shed 5 kg of loose skin due to the dramatic weight loss transformation. Now, in a video on Instagram, he gave us a peek into the last 10 minutes before surgery.

The video, posted by Nikocado Avocado in collaboration with Dr. Timothy Katzen, a renowned Plastic Surgeon in the US, begins with him lying on the hospital bed, all set for the surgery.

In reply to the question, “How are you doing?” he says, “Oh, gosh, you're gonna film this. Thanks, haters, for... It's all their fault. I don't mind the haters. I really don't. I actually I love mean comments. They make me laugh. I have a very, very good sense of humour.”

However, when the YouTuber was being prepped for the IV, he was heard saying, “My heart races, and I have trouble breathing.”

Then, the doctors and nurses assure him and ask him to take a deep breath. Post grasping a breath, Nicholas courageously extends yet another message to his haters. He mentions, “I don't like the haters. I like the haters. The haters bring excitement. They're sometimes very smart, and they've funny things to say. I've always loved when they made fun of me and talked about my FUPA.” FUPA stands for Fatty Upper Pubic Area, which explains to the accumulation of excess fat above the pubic bone.

While going into the O.R., he left an inspirational message for his fans, saying, “I really, truly hope it inspires people to do this,” adding, “I'm so ready for this,” and went into a deep sleep due to the effects of anesthesia.

The caption alongside the clip read, “Nikocado Avocado going to sleep before his skin removal surgery with Timothy Katzen. Anesthesia is your FRIEND!” In reply, Nikocado commented, “Omg I don't remember saying ANY of this. I must've been speaking from the heart.”

