7 Ways Indian Fashion Shone Bright On A Global Stage This Month

September 2023 has been a very crucial month as far as the fashion industry is concerned especially for Indian designers. It is just half of the month that has passed, but we have already seen so many fashion headlines currently. As much as we are excited about the developments in the world of fashion, especially for Indian fashion and craftsmanship, we are cumulating all the notable fashion highlights for the month. From the ace designer Rahul Mishra being awarded a prestigious award by the Government of France to Indian fashion seen on the wives of prominent leaders during the G20 summit, here are some of the most noteworthy fashion moments.

Designer Rahul Mishra a stalwart in the creative field for his art, craftsmanship, and work, was awarded the Chevalier Of The Order Of Arts And Letters at a ceremony held in France. This Knight of the Orders of Arts and Letters award is given to individuals for their contributions to art and culture.

The G20 summit was yet another occasion for Indian fashion to garner global attention. With much of the world's media tuned into the summit, Akshata Murty, wife of UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak graced us with vibrant Indian-made fashion pieces from brands that focused on celebrating Indian textiles and craftsmanship, such as Saloni, Wild Iris and Raw Mango. We saw her wearing a multicoloured printed floral gown for a dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at the Bharat Mandapam. For the millet exhibition at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute the G20 Spouses Programme hosted by Kyoko, the wife of India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Akshata wore a lavender midi dress from the shelves of fashion brand Manimekala. We also saw Akshata wearing a pastel pink saree from Raw Mango while waving at the airport.

Renowned, Indian designer, Manish Malhotra, celebrated Indian art and textile at an exhibition for the first ladies who attended the G20 Summit. The exhibition, held at the Jaipur House in New Delhi, was an interpretation of the exquisite crafts of Phulkari, Chikankari, and Zardosi, which are traditional forms of Indian art.

With all eyes on India during the G20 summit, Indian ethnic wear got a boost on a global stage like never before, when the wives of prominent leaders from various nations wore Indian attire. It was an achievement for the Indian craftsmanship in its own way. While we saw how Akshata Murty attended the events in Indian wear. There was also Yuko Kishida, the wife of Japanese PM Fumio Kishida who wore a traditional Kanjeevaram saree in a deep green hue with gold and pink patti borders. Kobita Jugnauth, the wife of the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar picked a pastel saree for the millet exhibition at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute.

Footwear brand, Anaar, became the first footwear brand from India to be showcased at the prestigious New York Fashion Week this year. The latest trend of glam sneakers which suit casual as well as embellished glamorous looks, was what this footwear collection included.

Many Indian models walked the ramp at the New York Fashion Week which was yet another milestone for the country. Avanti Nagrath, Lakshmi Menon, Dipti Sharma, and Neil Varel were some of the Indian models who walked for NWFS 2023.

Archana Kochhar, a famous Indian designer debuted at NYFW 2023. She showcased her fine work through some glamorous ethnic outfits. Her vibrant collection was all about Indian traditional wear with threadwork and craftsmanship with a modern touch.

Many Indian designers showcased their collections at The NYFW. It was a great way to show India's work, talent, and craftsmanship on a global platform. Falguni Shane Peacock, Mayyur Girotra, Archana Kochhar, Kanika Goyal, and Tanushri Biyani (founder of the footwear brand Anaar) were a few of the Indian designers to participate at NYFW this year.

Wasn't it a month full of creative appreciation and recognition for Indian talent?

