57-Year-Old Salma Hayek Made Her 'White Hair' The Star Of Her Swimsuit-Clad Beach Photo

Salma Hayek has never been one to shy away; whether it be from posting swimsuit photos well in her 50s or if it comes to embracing the physical progressions that come with age. In the past, the Hollywood actress has been outspoken about how she has stayed away from Botox and has even showcased her wrinkles to the world in barefaced pictures. This time around, it is her natural hair that she is embracing. In her latest photo on Instagram, Salma is seen cavorting on a yacht in the middle of Ibiza. She wore a narrow strap yellow bikini with matching bottoms in the pictures. But it wasn't her swimwear look that grabbed attention; it was what accompanied it. The actress had her hair braided in two plaits, with stray grey hair visible within her dark tresses. She captioned the photo as, "Yellow bikini + White hair = perfect combination #ibiza". Not only did Salma Hayek make the bold move to visibly display her white hair to her 28 million followers, she showed it in a positive light. Those who follow her might possibly showcase their own greys, societal beauty standards be darned.

In another picture posted by her earlier this month, Salma embraced her glorious "free hair" once again. The photo saw the star posing on a yacht in a purple bikini and multicoloured sarong draped around her waist. The wind blew her hair, sending her curls in a flurry. There too, flecks of white were visible within her locks. She captioned it as, "Bad hair day or free hair day?", choosing to look at it as a glass half full where her hair enjoyed its natural colour and the freedom of the sea breeze.

Salma Hayek is a rare role model for ageing with grace.

