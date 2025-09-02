50% Rise In 3 Years: Why More Indian Women Are Investing Than Ever Before

Growing up, many of us saw our mothers quietly saving money. Some tucked away notes in a rice jar in the kitchen, others slipped cash into their favourite cases or locked almirahs. These were not "investments" in the modern sense, but they reflected foresight, resilience, and financial planning for an emergency.

Today, that same instinct is taking a very different shape. Indian women are no longer just saving. They are investing with intent, linking their money to clear goals, and reshaping the country's financial landscape.

Numbers also tell a similar story.

The Sharp Rise In Women Investing

FinEdge, a digital wealth management and goal-based investing platform, shared that in 2012, only 18% of new investors were women. Today, that figure has climbed to 42%.

In just the last three years, participation has grown by 50%, and experts estimate women will make up more than half of all new investors by 2028.

This isn't just a statistical rise, it marks a cultural change where women are no longer deferring money matters to fathers or husbands but taking ownership of both family finances and personal wealth creation.

What Is Causing This Rise

The reasons are layered, according to experts. More women are excelling in the workforce, bringing with them financial independence and awareness.

Retirement planning has emerged as a major priority - 30.82% of women say it tops their list, just after their children's education.

The pandemic, shrinking family sizes, and rising separations have only reinforced the need for autonomy, according to FinEdge.

Interestingly, when women do invest, they are willing to take risks. Nearly 87% of their SIPs are in equity funds (a more riskier form of investment, as they are inherently volatile and subject to market fluctuations), almost equal to men, according to the app.

Behind many of these journeys stand financial advisors. Trustworthiness, empathy, and a non-sales-driven approach matter deeply to women investors. Traditional models often left a trust gap, but new client-first practices are closing it. The rise of women advisors - now more than 85% in some firms - has also made a difference.

Social media has also created curiosity and interest in investing. Technology has added another layer. Digital platforms allow investors to track progress, while empathetic advisors help them stay committed through market fluctuations. This combination of high-tech and high-touch is enabling women to move from being cautious savers to confident investors.

Equally important is how financial platforms have evolved. Moving away from sales-driven models to collaborative, transparent planning has built trust. Today, investors can co-create plans, track goals in real time, and receive unbiased guidance, making investing less intimidating and more personal.

Younger Women Are Taking The Lead

Data also suggests that women are starting their financial journeys earlier. The average age of a woman investor is 38.7 years, compared with 40.3 for men. The most active group is between 30 and 40, balancing children's education with retirement planning, according to FinEdge. This early start allows them to harness the power of compounding, something their mothers' generation largely missed out on.

It's not just young women; women of all ages are now embracing investing.

Not Just Young Indian Women

For Delhi-based 53-year-old Kusum Sharma, the decision to invest was born out of necessity.

Kusum began investing a portion of her salary in 2017 after taking advice from her colleagues. She says there were several reasons behind her journey, but the main one was to have something separate from the joint account with her husband; something that her in-laws didn't have access to.

However, after losing her husband two years ago, those investments became her anchor. Today, she says she feels confident in herself and is funding her daughter Sonal's international postgraduate education and her son Shubh's future milestones.

"I was scared in the beginning, but now I know I can stand on my own," she recalls.

Kusum says that while growing up, she often heard that investing was not for women. It was something expected only from the patriarch of the family. According to her, that perception no longer holds true - and there's no stopping her now.

In Shillong, 64-year-old entrepreneur Virgiliancy Dhakar started investing in 2014, without prior knowledge but one dream: early retirement, where she can travel and live her life the way she wanted to. She was 53. Running her own retail business, she realised she needed to plan her retirement herself.

A decade later, she has turned into a disciplined, proactive investor with a clear goal of retiring in 2027. Her journey shows how financial empowerment is not limited to metros or younger women. It is a mindset shift that cuts across geographies and generations.

On the other end are women like 30-year-old Bengaluru resident Radhika Belapurkar. She started investing with just Rs 1,500 during law school. By 2023, she had saved enough for a house down payment, and continues to invest systematically to reduce her loan burden.

"I grew up watching my mother save. That habit just stayed with me. Initially when I started investing, it was dad who would help me, but now I know that my husband can depend on me for financial backing if there's an emergency," she says.

Even as a new mother of a one-year-old baby boy and a homemaker, she contributes to her family's financial security.

Women Around India

Such stories are all around. Take women like Rita Saxena, who began at 51 and still built a strong retirement corpus by her early sixties, and Singapore-based professional Vijayasri Choudhari, who invests 20% of her salary and has already started guiding her teenage son on financial discipline.

Together, these stories illustrate how women across ages and circumstances are redefining their relationship with money.

A Quiet Financial Revolution

From rice jars to SIPs, Indian women's approach to money has transformed. Where savings were once hidden; investments today are planned, tracked, and linked to clear goals. It's not just about wealth - it's about independence, security, and the ability to shape one's own future.

The rise of women investors is more than a financial trend. It is a cultural revolution, quietly rewriting the story of money in Indian households.