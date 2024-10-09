5 Adventure Activities Like Shweta Tiwari's Desert Safari To Try When In Dubai

Dubai, known for its stunning skyline, luxurious shopping, and rich cultural heritage, is also famous for its thrilling desert adventures. From dune bashing to camel rides, the city offers a unique blend of modernity and tradition, attracting visitors from around the globe. Recently, actress Shweta Tiwari shared her exhilarating experience with her fans. In her Instagram carousel, Shweta first appeared in a scarf, artfully covering her face, with a desert eagle perched on her elbow. One of the highlights of her desert journey was when the eagle landed on her head as she expressed sheer excitement. In another slide, Shweta hopped onto a bright red desert motor tractor. She perfectly captured the essence of her adventure with the caption, “A day in desert.”

Like Shweta Tiwari, make the most of your Dubai trip with these five thrilling adventure activities:

1. Dune Bashing

Experience the rush of dune bashing in a 4x4 vehicle across the stunning sand dunes of the Arabian Desert. Feel the adrenaline as you bounce over the undulating terrain, with opportunities to stop for breathtaking photos and camel rides.

2. Sandboarding

For those who love a bit of action, sandboarding is a must-try. Glide down the sandy slopes on a board. It is a fun way to enjoy the vast desert landscape.

3. Hot Air Balloon Ride

Soar above the breathtaking desert landscape with a hot air balloon ride at sunrise. As you drift gently in the sky, you can take in stunning views of the dunes, wildlife and the iconic skyline of Dubai in the distance.

4. Skydiving

For the ultimate adrenaline rush, try skydiving over the Palm Jumeirah. Jump from a height of 13,000 feet and enjoy views of the iconic palm-shaped island, waters and the Dubai skyline as you freefall before parachuting down safely.

5. Desert Safari

Embark on a desert safari for an unforgettable experience. This full-day adventure often includes activities like camel riding, traditional Arabic entertainment and a chance to indulge in a barbecue dinner under the stars. Many tours also offer cultural experiences, such as henna painting and falconry demonstrations.

