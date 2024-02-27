30 Years Later, Madhuri Dixit Recreates Her Iconic Hum Aapke Hain Kaun Look In A Resplendent Embroidered Purple Saree

Madhuri In An Embroidered Purple Saree Re-Created Her Iconic Nisha Look

Madhuri Dixit has been winning hearts for decades for her phenomenal performances, effortless beauty, and charming smile. One of the most-loved characters by the actress is Nisha from the romantic comedy Hum Aapke Hain Kaun where she starred across Salman Khan. After all these years, the actress has recreated her look from the movie. Madhuri draped the very famous purple saree from the movie's song sequence Didi Tera Dewar Deewana when she walked onto the set of Dance Deewane 4. The dark-coloured saree, having fine embroidery and threadwork in gold zari with intricate motifs, looked majestic on the diva. The actress even paired it with a similar backless blouse which was seen in the movie. The three-quarter sleeve blouse featured tie-knot details at the back with gold zari work and embroidery all over. Madhuri also matched the accessories with ones from the movie. She wore a crystal-encrusted choker necklace, a pair of traditional dangling earrings, a stack of bangles, and a maang tikka to complete Nisha's look. Her tresses were tied in a messy bun and few strands were left loose, as she opted for a minimal radiant glow.

Madhuri Dixit's character Nisha And Salman Khan's character Prem received appreciation in the movie Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, which was released in 1994. In the movie too, Madhuri looked stunning in a similar embroidered purple sareewith gold zari work and intricate threadwork. She wore a backless blouse with the saree that had fine embroidery. Her accessories included a statement choker necklace in yellow gold, a pair of jhumka earrings and a heavy maang tikka. Kohl-laden kajal and mascara with a rosy cheek tint and pink lip gloss completed Madhuri's radiant glow.

Even after decades, Madhuri Dixit continues to charm her fans with her effortless style.

