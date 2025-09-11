20-Year-Old Influencer Reveals How She Lost 52 Kg With Simple Lifestyle Changes

At just 20, UK-based influencer Jess has accomplished what many only aspire to, she shed more than half her body weight through a complete lifestyle transformation. Back in 2019, she weighed around 105 kg. But with relentless consistency and determination, she lost 52 kg over the years, and by December 2024, she reached 53 kg.

Like many young adults, Jess once struggled with body image and unhealthy lifestyle choices. Instead of falling into the trap of fad diets and unrealistic expectations, she decided to make a long-term commitment to her health. "It's not about achieving some overnight transformation, but about building a healthier lifestyle you can sustain," she said in a post.

Her Fitness Journey

When Jess started her fitness journey, she didn't rush into heavy gym sessions. She set simple, actionable goals. Her early workouts mainly involved High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) at home because she felt nervous about going to the gym. While HIIT helped her shed weight quickly, she noticed she was also losing muscle and struggling with loose skin. This realisation pushed her to shift focus toward strength training, which eventually gave her a more toned body and healthier progress.

One of her biggest takeaways for beginners, "Get your form correct first. Machines are your friend at the start. They help guide your movement and prevent injury."

Diet And Calorie Deficit

At the core of Jess' transformation was a disciplined approach to eating. She stuck to the fundamental principle of weight loss, maintaining a calorie deficit. "This is the only way a person can lose weight naturally," she wrote, reminding her followers that weight management comes down to energy balance.

Some of her simple but effective dietary tips included:

Eating fruits and vegetables with every meal to stay fuller on fewer calories.

Prioritising protein, which helped her maintain muscle while keeping hunger at bay.

Drinking more water throughout the day to reduce unnecessary snacking.

Allowing balance, rather than obsessing over perfection.

By focusing on nutrient-dense foods and portion control, Jess not only lost weight but also built healthier eating habits she could maintain.

Movement Beyond The Gym

While strength training became central to her journey, Jess didn't underestimate the power of daily movement. She consistently clocked 10,000 to 13,000 steps a day. Walking became her non-negotiable habit, something she could do without equipment, anywhere, and anytime. This steady increase in physical activity helped her create the calorie deficit needed for fat loss while boosting her overall energy levels.

One of Jess' strongest reminders to her followers is not to obsess over numbers on the weighing scale. She measured her success in different ways, progress photos, strength levels, and how her clothes fit. "The scale doesn't account for muscle gain or fat loss," she explained.

In the early stages, Jess assumed that more workouts would equal faster results. Over time, she realised rest was just as important as training. Recovery allowed her muscles to repair and grow stronger, preventing burnout and injuries. Sleep, stretching, and light activities like walking became key parts of her routine.

Perhaps the most important lesson Jess learned is that consistency trumps perfection. There were days when she missed workouts or slipped up with food, but she never let those moments derail her progress. "Don't beat yourself up over a bad day. Just get back at it tomorrow. Progress is progress, no matter how small," she reminded her followers.

A Sustainable Lifestyle

From weighing 105 kg to achieving a healthy 53 kg, Jess' story is not just about weight loss, it's about building a balanced lifestyle. She proved that with small, steady changes, anyone can transform their health.