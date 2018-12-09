Bengal BJP Chief, Kailash Vijayvargiya Booked For Holding 'Rally'

A suo motu case has been filed against four BJP leaders, including Kailash Vijayvargiya. (File)

The West Bengal Police has filed a suo motu complaint against state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Ghosh and three other party leaders for conducting a public meeting in Cooch Behar district on Friday without permission, the police said.

BJP state-in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, national secretary Rahul Sinha and general secretary Raju Banerjee have also been named in the complaint registered on Saturday, a senior officer of the district police said today.

"We have registered a suo motu case against four BJP leaders for holding the rally without proper permission from the administration. We have started taking necessary action against them," he said.

The BJP leaders have been booked under different sections of the IPC and the Police Act, he said.

Mr Ghosh, along with other party leaders, addressed a rally in Jhinaidanga in Coochbehar district after the BJP's rath yatra was put on hold.

The state BJP chief said he went to the stage to thank the people, who had gathered at the venue in large numbers.

"Since a big crowd had already arrived at the venue, I had gone to the dais to thank them for coming. In fact, I had told them that we will not be addressing the rally. This shows their (police) intention. If they continue to act like this, it will be clear how police works here in the state," Mr Ghosh said, adding other party leaders named in the complaint were not present on the dais.

