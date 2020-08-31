Unlock4: West Bengal Allows Bars To Reopen From Tomorrow

Establishments will have to strictly adhere to social distancing rules, COVID protocol (Representational)

The West Bengal government has allowed bars in the state to reopen from tomorrow with strict adherence to social distancing and other COVID-related protocols.

An order issued by the Excise Department today said that services have to be kept within the stipulated hours of opening of the outlets.

Restaurants serving liquor can do so by allowing only 50 per cent occupancy at a time and following all COVID-19 guidelines, it said.

The Excise Directorate said those serving liquor at their clubs, canteens and other places will have to inform the government before resuming their services.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)