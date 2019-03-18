Truck With Explosives Seized In West Bengal

Acting on tip-off, the CID, police intercepted the truck coming. (Representational)

The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have seized an explosive-laden truck and arrested its owner from the Bankura district, a senior officer said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the CID and the police intercepted the truck coming from Telangana near Beliatore police station on Saturday.

The CID officer said, "65 cartons of electric detonators, 250 packets of gelatin sticks and 229 bags packed with 50 kg ammonium nitrate each were seized from the vehicle."

Nishant Kumar, 34, the owner and driver of the truck, was arrested for failing to produce valid documents, he said. Nishant Kumar, a resident of Jharkhand's Giridih district, was produced before the court later on Saturday.

