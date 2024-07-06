8 Injured In Explosion At Iron Factory In Bengal: Police

At least two people received critical burn injuries in the accident, police said (Representational)

Eight people were injured in an explosion at a sponge iron factory in West Bengal's Bankura district on Saturday evening, police said.

The blast happened in an electric transformer in the factory, located in Barjora, around 7.30 pm, they said.

Eight people were injured, and they were admitted to a hospital, police said.

At least two people received critical burn injuries in the accident, but their conditions are stable, locals said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)