Top Leader Of Manipur-Based Terrorist Organisation Arrested In Kolkata

One 9 mm pistol, 3 ammunition and two 7 mm pistols were also seized from his possession.

Kolkata | | Updated: September 10, 2018 18:07 IST
Last year, some members of the same organisation were arrested in connection with dacoity

Kolkata: 

A top leader of a Manipur-based banned terrorist organisation was arrested and arms and ammunition seized from his possession by the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police, a senior officer said Monday.

Amon Nelson Singh alias Chingkhei Khuman alias Maheikhomba Meitei, 28, was arrested Sunday in connection with a dacoity incident in the citys Jodhpur Park last year, the officer said.

"He is a self-proclaimed chairman of Kangleipak Communist Party (Military Council Progressive) and has been arrested under the Arms Act,"  the officer said.

One 9 mm pistol, 3 ammunition and two 7 mm pistols were also seized from his possession, the IPS officer said.

Last year, some members of the same organisation were arrested in connection with dacoity in a jewellery shop in Kolkata, he said.

"We are  investigating why Amon had come to Kolkata. He has so far confessed that he had done extortion for a number of persons in Manipur," the officer added.

