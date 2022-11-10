Myanmar Man Impersonating Indian Who Died In 2019 Arrested In Manipur

Manipur Police said the accused was arrested from Chandel, sharing a 390km border with Myanmar

Manipur Police yesterday arrested a 26-year-old Myanmar national on charges of impersonating a dead Indian man and conducting smuggling. An Indian who helped the accused enter Manipur has also been arrested.

According to the police, the Myanmar national, Lenkhenmang Mate, possessed an Aadhaar card belonging to an Indian man named Holkholal, who had died in 2019.

Deputy Inspector General (Intelligence) of Police, Ningshen Worngam, said: "The accused person was impersonating Holkholal in order to conduct illegal cross-border trade."

He was arrested from the Chandel district, which shares a 390km international border with Myanmar.

The Indian man who helped the accused enter Manipur was identified as Lenminthang Baite (30).

The police official said a first information report (FIR) has been filed against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Foreigners Act.

"The two accused have been remanded in police custody for eight days for further investigation," the official added.