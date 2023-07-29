Massive Peace Rally In Manipur Against Insurgents, Division Of State

People in Manipur's capital Imphal take out a rally for territorial integrity

A key Manipur civil society group organised a massive rally in the state capital Imphal today, demanding action against "Kuki-Chin terrorists", who they alleged are responsible for the ethnic clashes in the northeast state.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, or COCOMI, the umbrella body of Meitei groups, claimed many communities participated in the rally to protect the territorial integrity of Manipur amid the demand by the Kuki-Zo-Chin tribes for a separate administration.

Today's rally, the largest after the 2001 rally against the division of Manipur's territory, started from Imphal's Thangmeiband and ended at Hapta Kangjeibung, covering some 8 km.

The participants resolved to end the ethnic conflict and uproot suspected narco-terrorists who have come from Myanmar and are creating troubles in Manipur.

The organisers of the rally said they will submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore peace and normalcy at the earliest.

The participants of the rally said the Manipur crisis was started by illegal immigrants.

COCOMI chief Jitendra Ningomba said Home Minister Amit Shah had promised he would return to Manipur after 15 days, following his visit in early June, but did come.

Mr Ningomba alleged the centre sent over 40,000 security personnel, but they were not deployed properly to protect the people of Manipur, adding PM Modi only broke his silence on Manipur after a video went viral, which the people of Manipur had condemned.