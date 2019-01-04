Teen Fell Unconscious Soon After Boarding Plane In Kolkata, Dies

Suman Pal and his family were deplaned and the teen was taken to a private hospital, police said.

A teenage passenger travelling from Kolkata to Bengaluru in a private airlines' flight with his family, fell unconscious during take-off and died later Thursday, police said.

Identified as 16-year-old Suman Pal, the passenger was going to Bengaluru for treatment.

He lost consciousness just before the flight was to take off from the NSC Bose International Airport.

The pilot informed the air traffic control (ATC) and returned the aircraft to the taxi bay.

From there, he was referred to a government hospital where doctors there declared him brought dead.

The airport authorities were examining how Suman Pal secured a fit to fly certificate required by unwell passengers to board a plane.

On December 22, a 32-year-old passenger in the same route fell ill mid-air and died at a hospital in Bhubaneswar to where the plane had been diverted.