"Will Fight It Out": Bengal BJP Chief After Stones Thrown At His Car

"My vehicle and my convoy have been attacked a number of times. Some of our party leaders were also manhandled. But we are not scared. We will fight it out," Dilip Ghosh said.

Kolkata | | Updated: February 24, 2019 23:59 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Will Fight It Out': Bengal BJP Chief After Stones Thrown At His Car

Dilip Ghosh said neither he nor his party will be cowed down by these attacks. (File)


Kolkata: 

Stones were thrown at West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh's car outside his residence in Kolkata on Sunday but the leader was unharmed, the state BJP leadership said.

The windscreen of the vehicle was damaged in the attack.

"Some unidentified miscreants pelted stones at my car this morning when I was about to leave for Hoogly. The windscreen has been cracked. We have lodged a police complaint in the matter," Mr Ghosh said.

Claiming that there have been multiple attacks on him in recent months, Mr Ghosh said neither he nor his party will be cowed down by these attacks.

"My vehicle and my convoy have been attacked a number of times. Some of our party leaders were also manhandled. But we are not scared. We will fight it out," he added.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Dilip GhoshDilip Ghosh Car Attacked

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2H

................................ Advertisement ................................