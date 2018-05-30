Soldier Dies In Kolkata Of Suspected Nipah Virus Infection Soldier Seenu Prasad, who is suspected to have died from NIpah virus, was from Kerala and was posted at Fort William.

50 Shares EMAIL PRINT Kolkata: Highlights A soldier died in Kolkata of suspected Nipah virus His samples have been sent to Pune lab for examination The deadly virus has caused 13 deaths in Kerala



The soldier, Seenu Prasad, was from Kerala and was posted at Fort William. He was admitted to hospital on April 20.



He died on Sunday and was cremated the next day.



His samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, which is the only agency in the country to certify whether it was a case of Nipah virus.



A soldier died on Monday in Kolkata of suspected Nipah virus, which has caused 13 deaths in Kerala.The soldier, Seenu Prasad, was from Kerala and was posted at Fort William. He was admitted to hospital on April 20. He died on Sunday and was cremated the next day.His samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, which is the only agency in the country to certify whether it was a case of Nipah virus. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter