Soldier Dies In Kolkata Of Suspected Nipah Virus Infection

Soldier Seenu Prasad, who is suspected to have died from NIpah virus, was from Kerala and was posted at Fort William.

Kolkata | | Updated: May 30, 2018 14:54 IST
Kolkata: 

A soldier died on Monday in Kolkata of suspected Nipah virus, which has caused 13 deaths in Kerala.

The soldier, Seenu Prasad, was from Kerala and was posted at Fort William. He was admitted to hospital on April 20.

He died on Sunday and was cremated the next day.

His samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, which is the only agency in the country to certify whether it was a case of Nipah virus.

