Protests In Kolkata After 2 Teens Found Dead Fortnight After Going Missing

Bodies of two 17-year-old boys were found in a morgue on Tuesday, nearly a fortnight after they went missing from the city's Baguihati area, a senior police officer said.

Locals, on getting to know about the fate of the teenagers -- Atanu Dey and Abhishek Naskar -- staged protests in the area, seeking justice for them, the officer said.

According to the officer of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, the two boys were killed allegedly by a neighbour and his accomplices.

Four persons have been arrested in the case, but the prime accused, Satyendra Chaudhuri, and one of his aides are missing, he said.

"Atanu Dey's father had on August 24 filed a complaint at Baguihati Police Station, and a kidnapping case was accordingly lodged. He informed the police that Satyendra Chaudhuri had sought ransom from him for releasing the two boys," the officer explained.

Satyendra Chaudhuri, according to the complaint, had taken Atanu Dey and Abhishek Naskar in a vehicle to nearby Rajarhat area on August 22.

"Atanu Dey had given Rs 50,000 to neighbour Satyendra Chaudhuri to purchase a motorcycle for him. Several months went by, but the accused did not buy the two-wheeler nor did he return the money. Problem arose when Atanu Dey wanted his money back," the officer said, referring to the complaint.

Satyendra Chaudhuri, along with his accomplices, had asked Atanu Dey to accompany him to a motorcycle store on August 22 and Abhishek Naskar, too, joined them.

"Prima facie, it looks like Satyendra Chaudhuri killed the two to death with a rope. He seemed to have asked for the ransom after the two were killed. Their bodies were dumped in Nayanjuli on Basanti Highway. Local police in Nayanjuli had taken them to Basirhat morgue," the officer said.

The bodies that lay unclaimed in the morgue for a while were identified on Tuesday, he said.

Meanwhile, family members of the boys alleged that they had approached the police on the very day the two boys went missing, but the complaint was not entertained for the first two days.

The senior officer of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, when asked about the allegation, said the matter will be looked into and necessary steps will be taken if it was found to be true.

